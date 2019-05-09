close
Fri May 10, 2019
AFP
May 10, 2019

Beckham handed driving ban

Sports

AFP
May 10, 2019

LONDON: Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday disqualified from driving for six months after using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old had previously admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21.At Bromley Magistrates Court, south of London, Beckham was given six penalty points on his licence, fined Â£750 (868 euros, $975), and ordered to pay Â£100 to prosecution costs and a Â£75 surcharge fee. District Judge Catherine Moore said he already had six points on his licence for previous speeding matters, meaning he reached the 12-point limit which triggers a disqualification. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid player was present in court. Wearing a dark grey suit and tie, he spoke to give his full name, date of birth and address.

