Fri May 10, 2019
NA body on sports now meets on 17th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The postponed meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on sports has been re-convened for May 17 at the Pakistan Sports Complex with even wider agenda.

The meeting, that was earlier scheduled for May 6, has been rescheduled for next Friday (May 17). The meeting that would be held under the chairmanship of Agha Hasan Baloch would consider five-point agenda this time including confirmation of previous meeting minutes, progress report/implementation status of the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on March 12, 2019.

The third item on the agenda includes concerns of the members of Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with regards to actions initiated by the PCB chairman. Another important point on the IPC Standing Committee agenda is the performance of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

