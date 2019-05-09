PCB postpones hearing of suspended BoG members

LAHORE: Misconduct hearing against Board of Governor (Bog) member Kabir Khan has been adjourned for due to the non availability of the suspended member.

The date of next hearing will be announced later on. Director International Zakir Khan is conducting the inquiry against both the suspended members Kabir and Shah Dost. These suspended members were summoned for inquiry hearing on May 9. But Kabir lawyer came up with the medical certificate stating typhoid to his client afterwards hearing was adjourned.On the other hand, Shah Dost also excused through his lawyer from appearing for inquiry and now the next date of their hearing will be announced in a couple of days.