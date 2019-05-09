Folau could play in billionaire’s Asian venture

SYDNEY: Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest could offer Israel Folau a career lifeline in Asia if the star Wallaby’s contract is terminated over his homophobic comments, it was reported Thursday.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has also said he is keen for Folau to switch allegiance to his team, even though the fullback would have to serve a three-year stand-down period to be eligible. The devoutly Christian player was found guilty this week of a “high-level” breach of the sport’s code of conduct after posting an anti-gay statement on social media, leaving his career hanging in the balance.

The 30-year-old has limited options if his lucrative Rugby Australia contract is torn up, with the National Rugby League ruling out signing him and many overseas rugby clubs shying away from his anti-gay views.

But Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported that Forrest, himself a committed Christian, could find a spot for Folau in his Global Rapid Rugby competition, which is set to kick off next year.