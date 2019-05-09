IPC ministry gears up to host SA Games

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has taken a giant step forward in an effort to get all the stakeholders ready for the 14th edition of the South Asian Games by announcing the establishment of committees for planning and preparations of the mega event expected to be held in Pakistan in 2021.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza confirmed to The News that decision to form committees was an effort to hold the mega in an impressive way. “The decision to form committees was taken during the meeting held with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) delegation headed by Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan.”

“We have a very fruitful discussion with the POA delegation. Besides many other things we have decided to form committees for the timely preparations of the 14th edition of the Games to be hosted by Pakistan in 2021. Indeed it would be biggest South Asian sports show expected to be participated by all leading countries of the region. So efforts would be made to hold these Games in a befitting manner,” minister said.

She revealed that different committees would be formed in due course for the effective preparation of the mega show. “Country’s prestige and image is associated with such a big event. Every effort would be made to make it a successful event with the help and cooperation of all major stakeholders.”

POA delegation that also included secretary Association Mohammad Khalid Mehmood gave a detail briefing to the Minister on the forthcoming SA Games to be held in Nepal in December this year. Teams and athletes preparation in the Games was also discussed during the meeting. “POA gave in detail briefing on the matters relating to the Pakistan athletes preparations and requirements for the 13th edition of the South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.”

Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the government had already promised all possible support and backing to federations and athletes competing in the Games. “We have already announced all possible cooperation in shape of camps and training for athletes and teams preparing for the forthcoming South Asian Games to be held in Nepal. Our doors are open for all those fighting for the cause of national sports.”

The minister maintained that federal government with the coordination of provincial government of KP would extend full support to the provincial Olympic committee to hold the National Games in October in Peshawar. “Now when the Games are to be staged in Peshawar, we offer all the assistance and cooperation to the organisers of the Games.”

The meeting that was also attended by IPC Secretary Akbar Durani and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim stressed on the provincial government to invest in the sports in a bigger way. “Now when the Ministry of Sports is with the province, the provincial government should invest more in sports and try to hunt talent for national teams.”

All participants of the meeting were of the view that when it comes to projecting image of the country through sports, federal government’s role becomes important.