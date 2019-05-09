Senate session: Sindh governor under fire in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Legislators belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate slammed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for his statement about division of Sindh into two provinces.

After delivering hard-hitting speeches against the governor, who is senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, they stormed out of the House and did not return till it was adjourned for Friday morning.

Speaking on a point of public importance, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani expressed anger over the governor, wondering how he could even think of dividing Sindh and added the governor should first resign from the governorship and then do whatever he wants to.

Rabbani asserted that Imran Ismail was behaving like as if he had been made chief minister of the province and cautioned that no one should even be allowed to think of dividing the province.

Another PPP Senator Sherry Rehman demanded of the House to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving an explanation on Imran Ismail’s what she called the controversial statement, which she believed was meant to weaken the federating units.

PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan was then on his feet to say that the governor was the representative of the federation and if he started talking about division of the province and did not know about prestige of his office, he should better step down.

Senator Sassui Palijo of PPP said that the governor had violated his position by making statement about the division of Sindh and made it clear that the ruling party would not allow anyone to divide Sindh.