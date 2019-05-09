PML-N demands NA Speaker’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Senior Vice President of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while demanding resignation from the National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar, on Thursday, said he had lost confidence of the opposition parties.

Talking informally to newsmen after the National Assembly proceedings, questioned as to who stopped the speaker from giving floor to Khawaja Muhammad Asif. “We request to resign if you are feeling yourselves under pressure,” Abbasi said.

He again asked the speaker that he should quit if he is pressurised by the Prime Minister not to play his neutral role

Senior PML-N leader pointed out that the speaker interrupted thrice during speech of Bilawal and also expunged his words and later did not allow Khawaja Asif to take the floor. “Due to his attitude in this House, the speaker has lost confidence of the opposition parties,” he said and added the government was afraid of the opposition’s criticism in the House saying the opposition did not want to abuse anyone. “We want to speak on price hike, increase prices of petroleum and raise in rates of electricity and gas,” he said.

He said the opposition also wanted to speak as to why Pakistan had been mortgaged with the IMF and its policies were being framed under external pressure.

He also warned the government that the opposition would not allow it run proceedings of the National Assembly if opposition members are not allowed to speak. “Today’s was just a trailer and now you will see the full film,” he said.

The PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif said those who were not paying their taxes have been appointed on key posts in FBR saying the opposition would not accept such a government and slavery.