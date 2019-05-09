close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 10, 2019

AMC recruits passing out parade held

National

 
May 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Passing out parade of Army Medical Corps Recruits held at AMC School and Centre Abbottabad. Major General Sohail Aziz reviewed the parade as chief guest, says an ISPR press release here.

A total of 262 recruits passed out. Recruit Muhammad Imran awarded Gold Medal for being overall best recruit in the course. A large number of serving and retired AMC officers, soldiers and relatives of passing out recruits attended the ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan