Fake accounts case: Accountability court adjourns hearing till May 21

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of fake accounts case and ordered to issue reference copies to accused persons including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Accountability court judge, Justice Muhammad Arshad Malik on Thursday resumed the hearing of fake account case. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the court. During the hearing Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel said his client and other 30 accused still don’t have copies of the reference and ask NAB prosecutor to provide him the copy.

To this NAB prosecutor told the court that the printing process is underway, this will take some time. So far 28 copies of the reference have been printed out. Accountability court judge directed the NAB prosecutor to speed up the printing process and provide the copies of the reference to all accused at earliest.

During the hearing Investigation Officer Ali Ahmed Abro didn’t appear before the court.

NAB prosecutor told the court that investigation officer is suffering from head injury that’s why he was unable to appear before the court. To this Judge Arshad Malik remarked that why you don’t have team to work. Is there only one man who is working and seeing all the matter?

Accountability court accepted one day exemption plea of accused Zain Malik, as because of bone marrow issue he was unable to appear before the court. Ordering to issue reference copies to all the accused, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till May 21.