NAB chairman reiterates resolve to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday reiterated his firm resolves to eradicate corruption from country with iron hands for corruption free Pakistan and hoped that collected efforts of all stakeholders could materialize this dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality.

“The NAB is mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). The NAB’s awareness, prevention and enforcement policy on “Our Faith -- Corruption free Pakistan” remained very successful till to date in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption,” he said while chairing a meeting to review the latest progress on NAB’s awareness, prevention and enforcement policy on ”Our Faith -- Corruption free Pakistan” at NAB headquarters

Under NAB’s awareness, prevention and effective enforcement policy across the country, the NAB chairman said the NAB has been engaging different governmental, non- governmental organizations, media, civil society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in universities/colleges at an early age.

He said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has appreciated by all segments of society.

The NAB chairman said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He said that NAB’s top most priority is to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources.

He said that due to NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy “Accountability for All” today, NAB has become a vibrant and reputable organization. “Reports and Surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International, World Economic Forum and Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 percent people have shown their confidence on NAB’s performance, testifies people’s confidence and trust over NAB’s performance across the board as per law.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has not only opened its door for citizens related to their corruption related complaints but received not only 44315 complaints which were thoroughly scrutinized in complaints scrutiny committees but on the basis of prima ficia evidence, 1713 complaints converted into complaint verifications which were again scrutinized and after obtaining point of view of all concerned, converted into 877 inquiries and subsequently 227 investigations were ungraded.

On the basis of across the board accountability, he said the NAB has not only filed 600 corruption reference during the tenure of present management of NAB but also recovered Rs4300 million from corrupt elements which is record achievement. “The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of victims and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB employee as they consider their duty as national service,” he said.

In order to address problems of business community, he said the NAB has established a separate cell at NAB Headquarters and a Director has been made head of that cell. He said that NAB has established 60 Prevention Committees throughout the country in order to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems in order to address the problems of people at large which proved very successful in identify loopholes and thus their solutions with consultation.

He said due to NAB’s efforts and coordination with various public government departments, service delivery especially one window operations of CDA and ICT have been improving gradually.