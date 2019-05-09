close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Man shoots dead wife, son

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

KARAK: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and son in Ghundi Mir Khankkhel here on Thursday.

The sources said that Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Ghundi Mir Khankkhel, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on his wife, son and daughter before Iftar, injuring them seriously.The injured were taken to a local health centre where his wife and son identified as Hamza, 16, succumbed to their injuries. The injured daughter was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Karak in a precarious condition. Hina Gul, the other daughter of accused, got registered a first information report of the incident at the Sabirabad Police Station. The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

