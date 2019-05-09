Data Darbar attack condemned

LAHORE: Syed Amjad Shah, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council has strongly condemned the suicidal terrorist attack at Data Darbar, Lahore in which 30 innocent persons including 4 police officials have been martyred.

While recounting and appreciating great sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies specially the Armed Forces they have rendered in the war against Terrorism. He lauded the achievement of our brave Armed Forces in Operation radd ul fassad. He assured that whole of the Nation is behind them and support them.