close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Lahore blast toll reaches 11

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 11, as another police official succumbed to his wounds in hospital Thursday.

Policeman Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kasur, breathed his last due to injuries sustained in the blast. Around 28 others were being treated for their injuries, two of whom were in critical condition, hospital sources said.

The suicide attack, which targeted a police personnel carrier parked outside the entrance of Data Darbar, claimed the lives of five police officials, a security guard and civilians.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the cop was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. IG Punjab, Corps Commander Lahore, DG Rangers, Additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and other officers and jawans attended. The body of the martyred cop was sent to his hometown for burial.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story