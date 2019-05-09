Lahore blast toll reaches 11

LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 11, as another police official succumbed to his wounds in hospital Thursday.

Policeman Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kasur, breathed his last due to injuries sustained in the blast. Around 28 others were being treated for their injuries, two of whom were in critical condition, hospital sources said.

The suicide attack, which targeted a police personnel carrier parked outside the entrance of Data Darbar, claimed the lives of five police officials, a security guard and civilians.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the cop was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. IG Punjab, Corps Commander Lahore, DG Rangers, Additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and other officers and jawans attended. The body of the martyred cop was sent to his hometown for burial.