2021 SA GAMES IN PAKISTAN

IPC takes steps to make event impressive

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has taken a giant step forward in an effort to get all the stakeholders ready for the 14th edition of the South Asian Games by announcing the establishment of committees for planning and preparations for the mega event expected to be held in Pakistan in 2021.

Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza has told ‘The News’ that decision to form committees was an effort to hold the games in an impressive way.

The decision was taken during the meeting held with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) delegation headed by Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan.

“We have a very fruitful discussion with the POA delegation. Besides many other things, we have decided to form committees for the timely preparations for the games in Pakistan. Indeed it would be biggest South Asian sports show expected to be participated by all leading countries of the region. So efforts would be made to hold the mega event in a befitting manner,” the minister said.

She revealed that different committees would be formed in due course for the effective preparation of the mega show. “Country’s prestige and image is associated with such a big event. Every effort would be made to make it a successful event with the help of all major stakeholders.”

Earlier, the POA delegation that also included secretary association Mohammad Khalid Mehmood gave a detail briefing to the minister on the forthcoming SA Games to be held in Nepal in December this year. Teams and athletes’ preparation for the games was also discussed during the meeting.

Dr Fahmida Mirza said that the government had already promised all possible support to the federations and athletes competing in the SA Games. “We have already announced all possible cooperation in shape of camps and training for athletes and teams preparing for the forthcoming South Asian Games in Nepal. Our doors are open for all those fighting for the cause of national sports.”

She maintained that the federal government with the coordination of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would extend full support to the provincial Olympic committee to hold the National Games in October in Peshawar.

“Now when the games are to be staged in Peshawar, we offer all the assistance to the organisers.”

The meeting, which was also attended by IPC secretary Akbar Durani and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim, stressed upon the provincial government to invest in sports in a bigger way.

“Now when the Ministry of Sports is with the province, the KP government should invest more in sports and try to hunt talent for national teams.”

All participants of the meeting were of the view that when it comes to projecting image of the country through sports, federal government’s role becomes important.