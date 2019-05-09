Europe rejects Iran ‘ultimatum’

SIBIU, Romania: European powers denounced Iran's threat to resume nuclear work on Thursday but vowed to save a landmark deal with Tehran despite US pressure.

Iran said it would defy some limits it accepted under the 2015 agreement, and threatened to go further if Europe, China and Russia fail to deliver sanctions relief within 60 days. Tehran says it is responding to unilateral US sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump ripped up what he called a "horrible" deal, dealing a severe blow to the Iranian economy.

Europe has stressed the importance of the deal -- in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief -- for its own security, and EU president Jean-Claude Juncker said it would be on the agenda at Thursday´s summit in the Romanian town of Sibiu. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm, saying Europe must work to convince Iran to stick with the deal. "We must not get jumpy or fall into escalation," Macron said.

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and France, Germany and Britain -- the three European signatories to the deal -- voiced "great concern" at President Hassan Rouhani's dramatic intervention.

"We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps," they said in a joint statement, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is known. "We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran's compliance on the basis of Iran´s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA."