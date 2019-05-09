Pakistan to get advanced technology under CPEC

BEIJING: Special Economics Zone (SEZ) will enable Pakistan to get foreign capital and advanced technology, said Professor Cheng Xizhong of Southwest University of Political Science and Law.

It will also expedite Pakistan towards industrialization and modernization. It is expected that a formal groundbreaking ceremony of Rashakai Special Economic Zone SEZ), the first project for implementation of industrial cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),will be held soon.

With increasingly concrete progress having been made in the development of the CPEC, a flagship project of “Belt and Road Initiative”(BRI), the focus of corridor development will gradually transit from infrastructure construction to industrial development under full discussion and consultation between China and Pakistan. Quoting Cheng Xizhong, China Economic Net said that on top of everything else, it should be fully recognized that the construction of the 22 energy and transportation infrastructure projects in the first phase of the CPEC has created favorable conditions for the comprehensive development.