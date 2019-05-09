close
Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

Data Darbar attack condemned

Top Story

 
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: Syed Amjad Shah, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council has strongly condemned the suicidal terrorist attack at Data Darbar, Lahore in which 30 innocent persons including 4 police officials have been martyred. While recounting and appreciating great sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies specially the Armed Forces they have rendered in the war against Terrorism. He lauded the achievement of our brave Armed Forces in Operation radd ul fassad. He assured that whole of the Nation is behind them and support them in their resolve and endeavours to eliminate the menace of terrorism for ensuring the safety and security of the people. Expressing his sympathies with families of martyrs, he has urged upon the government of Punjab for payment of financial compensation to their legal heirs.

