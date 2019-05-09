PTM shares its grievances with Senate special body

ISLAMABAD: The Special Senate committee formed to address the problems of the aggrieved sections of the society Thursday asked the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leadership to share details of cases framed under anti-terrorist act against its workers, arrested persons and those put on ECL. The committee, under its convener Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, met here at the Parliament House and delegation of PTM, led by MNA Mohsin Dawar, was present to share its ‘grievances and concerns’ with it. PTM delegation, previously led Manzoor Pashteen had its maiden meeting with the special committee last month. PTM delegation urged the committee to play its role in addressing their grievances and concerns by the relevant government departments. PTM representatives talked about those, who had been booked under ATA, arrests of workers and putting names of its activists on ECL and sought the committee’s intervention. On this occasion, Barrister Saif called on PTM to provide details of cases framed so far, and those arrested and names of those, who were barred from going abroad so that these could be then shared with the concerned departments and talks held thereon. To this, PTM delegation assured the committee to share the related data within next few days and a team would also be constituted to remain in touch with the Special Committee of the Senate with regards to meetings and discussions. PTM’s Obaidullah Nangial, Asmat Shah Jehan, Gulalai Ismail and others spoke on the occasion. Welcoming PTM delegation, the committee convener said that it was quite encouraging that PTM had faith in the Parliament and the Senate Special Committee and it wanted its issues solved through the constitutional and legal ways.

He maintained that problems could be address through deliberations and dialogue and emphasised the Senate committee would play its role as per the Constitution and the law to find solution to the issues of the ‘aggrieved’ sections of the society, including PTM.

The committee members, including Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Sitara Ayaz, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Shafiq Tareen and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri attended the meeting.