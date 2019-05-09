YDA strike enters eighth day

LAHORE: The administration of Nishtar Hospital in Multan on Thursday said it would take action against protesting doctors as the Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued with its strike across the government hospitals in Punjab for the eighth consecutive day. The doctors are protesting against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reform Act. According to a circular, released by the hospital, the doctors’ job is to look after the patients not to protest. The circular said, if the doctors do not call off their strike, they will be suspended. Action will also be taken against those who have participated in the protest, the circular added.

The outpatient department (OPD) at hospitals across Punjab remain closed due to the YDA strike causing problems for patients.

The YDA has said that the strike at OPDs will continue till the acceptance of their demands. Their demands include stopping of the alleged privatisation of hospitals and implementation of MTI act, announcement of the service structure and provision of security to doctors.