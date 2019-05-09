Aasia is free citizen, can go wherever she wants: FO

ISLAMABAD: The government commented officially for the first time during the briefing when asked if it was correct that Aasia Bibi had left the country for Canada and whether reports that the recent bomb blast in Lahore was linked to her departure.

“Aasia Bibi has left the country. She is a free citizen and can go wherever she wants. Moving forth, there is no connection between the departure of Aasia Bibi and the bomb blast in Lahore”, he added. However when pressed for details of this recent meeting, the spokesman replied, “On the meeting of Foreign Secretary with the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, let me apprise you that such meetings occur regularly to discuss various evolving issues. I cannot disclose the detailed agenda as it does not fall in the media domain”.

There also appears to be a possibility between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj meeting at the SCO next week. In past they both have been under the same roof in the past but avoided shaking hands. “The SCO ministerial meeting will take place in Kyrgyzstan on May 21-22, 2019. The two foreign ministers would be present in the meeting and in all likelihood would interact amongst themselves and with other leaders. No formal meeting is however, envisaged”, exclaimed the spokesman.

To another query Pakistan did not appear to be impressed by the recent increase in India’s defence budget.

“India has been trying to bring the region into an arms race. Let me say that an increase in the defence budget is not the sole determinant of a nation’s strength. You have seen the results of misadventure by India on 27th February 2019 and the befitting reply given by our military forces”, responded the spokesman.

On a more serious note Pakistan has taken note of threats once again of India trying to cut off water to Pakistan which is the lower riparian.

“Indus Water Treaty has been signed by both the countries and India has been in violation of that Treaty in the case of Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Power Projects. We have already raised this matter at the dispute resolution mechanism of the World Bank. However, the matter has not been resolved, as yet. Pakistan wishes that the Indus Water Treaty should be allowed to function and the dispute resolution mechanism should take its due course. We urge the World Bank to empanel the Court of Arbitration, so that a resolution is reached in this regard”, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts continue between the two countries when bilateral relations are at an all time low with the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office.

Sohail Mehmood formerly Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India was congratulated earlier by the Indian High Commissioner who when he heard of Mehmood’s appointment had Tweeted,

“Congratulations to ace diplomat Sohail Mahmood on his appointment as Pak Foreign Secretary! The India innings will no doubt equip him to infuse greater positivity, newer ideas to #India-Pak ties!”.

Pakistan is ready to engage in Rooh-Afza diplomacy with India as a major shortfall has hit the Indian Rooh-Afza industry at a time when thousands of Indian Muslims are fasting and traditionally open fasts with a glass of this red, sweet and syrupy sharbat.

During the weekly media briefing at the Foreign Office, the spokesman was asked whether Pakistan would come forward to help out Indians by allowing the export of Rooh-Afza.

“If the supply of Rooh-Afza from Pakistan quenches their (Indian) thirst, we will certainly want to do so”, the spokesman responded without going into details.

Earlier the manufacturers of Rooh-Afza Pakistan had offered to send the drink through the Wagah border if allowed by Indian authorities.