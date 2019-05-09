Court to see where to put the limit: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday reserved judgment in private schools case after hearing all parties and making observation that the court will see where the limit is to be put.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsen reserved the judgment in appeals filed by the managements of private schools against the judgments passed by Sindh High Court and Lahore High Court.

During the hearing, lawyers for private schools as well as law officers including Advocate General Sindh gave their respective arguments.

CJ Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that the court cannot interfere in the legislature and if someone has reservation over the regulations imposed by the authority they should approach the government in this regard.

“If someone fixes a particular figure, you can say that instead of this why not 6, 7 and 8 but we are a court and we cannot do it because we are not equip to do this,” the CJ told a counsel, representing private schools.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, observed that in democratic society it is the job of the law makers to fix the prices after making legislation.

“You are asking us to strike down the capping. Do you know what would be the consequences? There will be a free vacuum where everybody will get the results as per their own wishes,” the CJ told a counsel.

The CJ recalled that there was a case relating to Samosas which also came to the apex court and questioned as to whether the apex court is also required to fix the prices of samosas.

The counsel for private schools said that he was not asking the court to examine the prices but to look into the process of regulations.

Another lawyer, representing Lahore Grammar School, argued that regulations must be systematic and they cannot be unconstitutional. He said that the fee cap is not systematical; hence, he was seeking protection of fundamental rights of his client.

The CJ said that if one has to opt for a driving licence and if he could not pass the required driving test and is denied licence, then he will say that his fundamental rights have been violated. “You must pass the driving test as well,” the CJ remarked.

The right forum is the regulator and you must approach the regulator for addressing your grievance”, Justice Ijazul Ahsen told the lawyer.

The lawyer however contended that the court is the custodian of protecting fundamental rights of the citizens saying as his fundamental rights has been violated hence he was asking the court to protect his right.

During the hearing, counsel for Headstart School informed the court that his client has filed a reply and tendered unconditional apology and assured that the dignity of the court will be upheld.

The court accepted the unconditional apology and withdrew the notice issued to the owner of the private school and disposed of the matter. “People get emotional but we should not,” the CJ remarked in a lighter mood.

During the hearing, Ali Raza Kazim, counsel for Rawalpindi Grammar School and some 10 other schools based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, argued before the court that these schools are imparting quality education to middle and lower middle class but not the elite class.

He contended that these schools are not profiting and charging low fees from the students; hence, they should not be included in this regulation. The CJ said charging low fee does not mean that “you are free to act whatever way you like”.

“You are required to be regulated when you are running schools,” the CJ told the lawyer.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJ observed that the court will examine as to whether the matters of private schools are in accordance with law and constitution and remarked that it is not the job of the court to determine school fees.

The CJ said that fundamentals rights are linked directly with the people. He said that Article 25 A of the constitution says that the state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children from five to sixteen years of age.

The CJ stressed the need to make investment by enhancing the professional capabilities of teachers so that they could produce brilliant students.

The CJ said that they have improved salary structure of civil judges and as a result they are performing well, adding now no civil judge is opting for appearing in competitive examinations and are concentrating more on their professional obligations.

The court also sent back cases to the respective high courts wherein different Intra Court Appeals have been filed regarding the issue and directed offices concerned to sent back the ICAs to Peshawar High Court, Islamabad High Court and Balochistan high Court for adjudication.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin and Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for parents also argued before the court in rebuttal.

Later, the court after hearing the case for more than four hours reserved the judgment and announced that they will announce it after 15 minutes. Meanwhile, an official of the court came and said the judgment has been reserved.