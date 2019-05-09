NAB chairman reiterates resolve to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday reiterated his firm resolves to eradicate corruption from country with iron hands for corruption free Pakistan and hoped that collected efforts of all stakeholders could materialize this dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality.

“The NAB is mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

The NAB’s awareness, prevention and enforcement policy on “Our Faith -- Corruption free Pakistan” remained very successful till to date in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption,” he said while chairing a meeting to review the latest progress on NAB’s awareness, prevention and enforcement policy on ”Our Faith -- Corruption free Pakistan” at NAB headquarters.

Under NAB’s awareness, prevention and effective enforcement policy across the country, the NAB chairman said the NAB has been engaging different governmental, non- governmental organizations, media, civil society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in universities/colleges at an early age. He said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has appreciated by all segments of society.

The NAB chairman said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He said that NAB’s top most priority is to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources. He said that due to NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy “Accountability for All” today, NAB has become a vibrant and reputable organization.

“Reports and Surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International, World Economic Forum and Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 percent people have shown their confidence on NAB’s performance, testifies people’s confidence and trust over NAB’s performance across the board as per law.