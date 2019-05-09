Bandit shot dead

Bandit shot dead: A bandit was shot dead allegedly by his three accomplices on Kot Nakka Road near Pindi Bhattian. According to police, four bandits intercepted Shoaib and snatched cash and valuables from him. Another motorcyclist Haider ran away to see the robbers. One of the dacoits chased Haider while three others started firing and killed him on the spot and left Haider critically injured. The police shifted the body and the injured to the Pindi Bhattian hospital where the dacoit was identified as Akhtar of Chiniot.