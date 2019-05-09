close
Fri May 10, 2019
AFP
May 10, 2019

EU’s summit on 28th on Brussels jobs

World

AFP
May 10, 2019

SIBIU: All 28 leaders of European Union governments will meet on May 28 to launch the process of choosing a new head of the EU Commission and other top posts. EU Council chief Donald Tusk said Thursday after a summit in Sibiu, Romania, that he wanted the leaders to nominate Jean-Claude Juncker’s successor before the end of June. Tusk said he hoped that the decision on senior commission posts, which will be made after EU parliamentary elections at the end of this month would be “swift”.

