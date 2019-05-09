Brazil court orders ex-president Temer back to jail

RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian appeals court on Wednesday ordered former president Michel Temer back to jail, an official said, weeks after the 78-year-old was freed by another judge. The order by the Rio de Janeiro court "has immediate effect," a court official told AFP without providing more details. Temer, who is accused of leading a sophisticated embezzlement and money laundering scheme, was arrested in Sao Paulo in March and placed in "preventative detention" in Rio. But that decision was overturned days later by another judge, citing a lack of legal justification.