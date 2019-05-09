Delhi election candidate breaks down over vicious pamphlet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Oxford-educated candidate contesting India's election broke down on Thursday after a savage anonymous pamphlet accused her of being a prostitute and of having sex with a fellow teacher. An emotional Atishi Marlena, a candidate at national level in Sunday's vote, told a news conference that the accusations were "obscene and derogatory". The pamphlet said that as a primary school teacher, Atishi "was caught red handed while having sex and in a compromising position with another teacher". It said she was married to a Christian -- "i.e. a Beef Eater" -- and was pregnant by an illegitimate member of a low-caste, and therefore a "prostitute". Atishi, a former Rhodes scholar to Britain's Oxford University, is standing as a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won control of Delhi in state elections in 2015 on an anti-corruption platform.
