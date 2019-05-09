Venezuelan Opp deputy takes refuge with Argentine ambassador

CARACAS: A Venezuelan lawmaker who backed a failed opposition uprising against the government said Thursday that he had taken refuge in the Argentine ambassador’s residence.

Richard Blanco, one of 10 National Assembly lawmakers charged with treason for supporting opposition chief Juan Guaido’s call for a popular uprising on April 30, sought sanctuary hours after Guaido’s own right-hand man was arrested.

“I am here temporarily, in the residence of the ambassador,” Blanco told VPI television the day after secret police agents detained Edgar Zambrano, the deputy leader of the National Assembly who had served directly under Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-led body.

The Supreme Court, accused by the opposition of doing socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s bidding, charged him and nine other opposition MPs with treason, conspiracy and civil rebellion for their support of Guaido’s bid to incite an uprising against the government.