US seizes North Korean freighter

NEW YORK: The United States on Thursday announced the seizure of a North Korean cargo ship, saying it had violated international sanctions by exporting coal and importing machinery. “Our office uncovered North Korea’s scheme to export tons of high-grade coal to foreign buyers by concealing the origin of their ship, the Wise Honest,” US attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. “This scheme not only allowed North Korea to evade sanctions, but the Wise Honest was also used to import heavy machinery to North Korea,” Berman said.
