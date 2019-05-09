close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Eight shops gutted

Peshawar

HARIPUR: As many as eight shops were burnt inflicting loss of hundreds of thousands when the fire broke out in a wooden store in camp No 16 Afghan refugee camp here on Thursday. Police and eyewitnesses said that at around 10 am the fire erupted from the fuelwood store (tall) of Haji Turab which could not be controlled and engulfed the neighbouring seven shops. The inferno was so severe that it burnt the wooden planks, bamboos and other wooden building material completely within an hour.

However, District Nazim Akhtar Nawaz Khan reached the spot with Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asim Abbasi and the firefighters from 1122, TMA Haripur and Khalabat Township and led the rescue operation.

