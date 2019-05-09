close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Unhygienic gram flour seized

Peshawar

May 10, 2019

MANSEHRA: The district administration and food department, in a joint operation, confiscated a truckload of unhygienic gram flour and arrested the driver and two traders here on Thursday.

“We sealed two shops after confiscating the truck of highly contaminated gram powder,” Mohammad Shaukat, the assistant food controller, told reporters. A joint team led by Assistant Commissioner Mansehra, Ali Sher, and including Shaukat and a police party, intercepted the truck on a tip-off on the Karakorum Highway. The police arrested driver Yasir Mehmood and Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Niaz, under the Food Act. Shaukat said the arrested traders also used fake trade label of a flourmill located in Rawalpindi and that unhygienic gram powder was being smuggled from Pattoki (Punjab).

