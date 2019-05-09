Man shoots dead wife, son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and son in Ghundi Mir Khankkhel here on Thursday.
The sources said that Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Ghundi Mir Khankkhel, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on his wife, son and daughter before Iftar, injuring them seriously.The injured were taken to a local health centre where his wife and son identified as Hamza, 16, succumbed to their injuries. The injured daughter was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Karak in a precarious condition. Hina Gul, the other daughter of accused, got registered a first information report of the incident at the Sabirabad Police Station. The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime.
KARAK: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and son in Ghundi Mir Khankkhel here on Thursday.
The sources said that Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Ghundi Mir Khankkhel, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on his wife, son and daughter before Iftar, injuring them seriously.The injured were taken to a local health centre where his wife and son identified as Hamza, 16, succumbed to their injuries. The injured daughter was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Karak in a precarious condition. Hina Gul, the other daughter of accused, got registered a first information report of the incident at the Sabirabad Police Station. The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime.