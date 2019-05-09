Man killed, 4 injured in accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and four others sustained critical injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Harnail area of Torghar district on Thursday. The passengers were returning to Harnail from Judbah, district headquarters of the Torghar district, after attending the funeral of a relative when the jeep met the accident. The locals rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured. They shifted them to the civil hospital in Judbah where doctors pronounced one of them dead.