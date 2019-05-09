close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Woman councillor injured in Swat attack

Peshawar

MINGORA: A woman councillor sustained injuries when a man opened fire on her at Rang Mohallah locality here on Thursday. The sources said that one Hazrat Hussain allegedly opened fire on Hasina, wife of Shaukat Ali, due to unknown reasons. The injured councillor was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Central Hospital and the accused managed to escape. The police registered the case and launched an investigation.

