Hot forecast

Hot weather continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Rainfall was recorded at Lasbella, Quetta and Dalbandin while Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 42°C and minimum was 25°C.