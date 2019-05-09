Ramazan bazaar in-charge, livestock officer suspended

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited various Ramazan bazaars on Thursday to check availability, quality, prices, weight and measures and arrangements in the bazaars.

The minister suspended in-charge of Ramazan bazaar Gulshan Ravi, Abdul Razzaq, on poor arrangements and bad cleanliness condition. He suspended livestock veterinary officer Dr Zulfiqar due to negligence in performing duty.

The minister said those who do not provide relief to people have no right to remain on their seats. He said officers should perform their duties honestly. No lethargy will be tolerated in provision of relief to the common man, the minister said.

The minister said on the direction of the chief minister, ministers, advisers, special assistants, MPAs, administrative secretaries and district administration officers will monitor Ramazan bazaars and this will continue till the last fast. He said the Punjab government is spending billions of rupees on providing quality edible items to the citizens on subsidised rates.

Subsidy on onion Rs 30 per kg, Rs 39 on tomato per kg, Rs 171 on lemon per kg, Rs 30 on grain pulse, Rs.9 on rice per kg, Rs.90 on 10 kg flour bag are being provided in the Ramazan bazaars, sugar is also available at Rs.55 per kg.