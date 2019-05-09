Court orders inclusion of stakeholders’ output in Water Act

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the provincial secretary irrigation to associate all stakeholders to have their comments on the draft of Punjab Water Act 2019 before sending it to the authority for approval.

Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing multiple petitions questioning waste of ground water and failure of the government departments to preserve water. During the hearing, Assistant Advocate Rai Shahid told the court that chief secretary had constituted a committee to review the draft of the Water Act 2019, which after receiving the comments from all stakeholders was sent to the provincial cabinet and subsequently approved. He said the draft had been sent to the chief minister for its final approval from the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Hassan noted that the Act will cater all issues relating to the groundwater in the province through Water Resource Commission. He observed that the court had already directed the secretary irrigation to form a committee for seeking comments in light of “Islamabad Declaration” regarding creating a water-secure Pakistan made on Oct 20, 2018 by law & justice commission. The judge observed since the draft had not been finalised and all relevant departments had been heard by the committee formed by the secretary irrigation, therefore, he directed the secretary to also associate the petitioners, Wasa and other stakeholders including chamber of commerce, cooperative housing societies and fertilizer companies to received their comments before sending the draft for approval. The judge also directed the law officer to ensure provision of copies of the Punjab Water Policy 2018 and draft of Punjab Water Act 2019 to the petitioners and all stakeholders within two days.