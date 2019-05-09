Report sought on plea against disposal station near school

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed Punjab Environment Department to submit report within 30 days on the application of Convent School, Faisalabad against the construction of a disposal station.

The school through its counsel pleaded before the court that construction of disposal station near new Convent Schools in Faisalabad had been started. After completion of the station, environment will become noisy and stinky. Students would not be able to get education because of noise and future of these children will be at the stake.

The counsel stated that according to the law, disposal station near schools cannot be built. Administration of the school, students and residents of the area had protested against this construction. Alternate plot of Rs15 million had been given to Wasa by Convent administration but the construction of the disposal station could not be stopped, the counsel claimed.