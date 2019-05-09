Programme for rural women

LAHORE: A local NGO in collaboration with dairy products company has initiated a programme to empower Rural Women Sales Agents enrolled under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). A Memorandum of Understanding was signed under which, dairy products company has provided a grant of Rs2 million to Akhuwat to extend interest-free loans to BISP beneficiaries in expanding their businesses, in districts of Renala, Okara, Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattian.

Speaking on the occasion, Freda Duplan, CEO of dairy products company, said, “Today is a big day for our Rural Women Sales Agents. This partnership will allow our Sales Agents to avail interest free micro-loan facility. It has been proven time and time again, that when women have the power to make, spend, save, and control their own money, they make gains not only for themselves but also for their families and communities.”

The Rural Women Sales Programme focuses on graduating women benefiting from BISP out-of-poverty. The programme is based on Public Private Partnership that emphasises on creating sustainable solutions for addressing some of the key issues being faced by rural women in Pakistan such as malnutrition and lack of livelihood opportunities.