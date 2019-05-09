Book lovers rewarded

LAHORE: Punjab University Library in a programme presented ten book lover awards to its highly engaged readers on the occasion of World Book Day 2019.

Since 2012, each year the library is organising this event to encourage book reading among university students. Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature, was invited to the occasion and in a brief talk he shared valuable sights on how the students can make their book reading habit more productive for themselves.

He urged them to read all type of books but assess those books with a profound and indifferent vision. Saleem Abbas Zaidi, Deputy Chief Librarian PU Library, stated that in Islam the very first word of the Holy Quran “Iqra” indicates the value of reading in our lives.

Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Chief Librarian PU Library, thanked the participants and appreciated his team members on organising this programme. He vowed to continue his mission for the promotion of reading culture among the academia.