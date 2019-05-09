PFA sealed 71 food factories last month

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 71 factories in different areas of Punjab and discarded harmful eatables having worth more than Rs40 million in April.

Under the supervision of Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, vigilance and operation teams traced adulteration mafia. On the other hand, as per the vision of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, several operations have been conducted against adulterators.

DG Muhammad Usman said adulterators were involved in selling cola drinks, tainted milk, spurious juices and daal matri. He said these sealed factories were producing adulterated spices, pickles, preserved fruits, and ketchup.

He added that the sale of fake cola drinks and re-use of burnt oil remained top of the list. DG Punjab Food Authority requested the public to contact PFA against this mafia.

He said the public can get prize money up to Rs 0.5 million on exposing and sharing information of counterfeits while the name would be kept confidential. People can inform PFA about adulteration mafia and food-related issues on its Facebook Page, mobile application and toll-free number 0800-80500, he added.