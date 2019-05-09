close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Murad phones Buzdar; condemns blast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephonically contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a blast outside the Data Darbar and strongly condemned the incident. Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and said that he equally shared the grief of the families of martyred police officials and citizens. He said that terrorists who targeted the police officials and innocent citizens are a burden on the earth and we will have to collectively eliminate this menace of terrorism from the country. We will also have to set aside our differences to give a safe and peaceful Pakistan to our future generations, he added.

