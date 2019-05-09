CM approves special anti-polio task force

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved setting up a special anti-polio task force for eradicating the disease from the country.

The meeting, held with the chief minister in the chair at his office, decided to take more measures against the disease. A proposal was discussed that only those children should be given admissions to schools who have immunisation cards.

A special anti-polio campaign would be launched from May 13 in the high-risk union councils whereas a comprehensive anti-polio campaign would also be started from next month across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed his concern over detection of a polio case in the city. He said that health and other line departments would have to discharge their duties in a professional manner and work jointly to cope with the situation.

He said that no leniency and negligence would be tolerated in the measures taken for eradication of polio.

He said that every child should be vaccinated and a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness about the measures taken for curbing polio and every medium should be used in this regard.

"We will have to safeguard our future from the crippling disease," he said adding, no stone would be left unturned for making Pakistan a polio-free country. He said that the plan evolved for curbing polio should be strictly implemented.

Mayo Hospital: Usman Buzdar Thursday visited emergency ward of Mayo Hospital, inquired after the health of the injured in the Data Darbar blast and presented financial assistance cheques to them.

The severely wounded were given cheque for Rs500,000 each while those with minor injuries were given Rs100,000 each. The CM directed the administration to provide every possible treatment facility to the injured.

He appreciated the performance of medical staff, adding that doctors really worked hard for treatment of the injured. Talking to the injured, he said that all sympathies of the government were with them.

He appreciated their commitment and said that coward enemy could not face the brave Pakistani nation, adding that the war would be won with the support of people. Talking to reporters, the CM said that doctors were providing the best treatment facilities to patients and they had taken care of the injured in the best manner.

To a question, he said investigation into the blast was underway and it was hoped that culprits would soon be exposed. People would be informed about the culprits after completion of investigation, he added.

To another question, the CM said that he had planned to visit Bhakkar, Sargodha and Sheikhupura Districts but postponed the visits as soon as he got information about the tragic incident. He said the Punjab government immediately took steps for treatment of the injured and rescue activities were carried out well in time. Provincial health minister and other ministers inquired after the injured in the hospital.