Safer shores

Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman accused of blasphemy in 2010, has finally reached safety. The Pakistan Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday that she had left Pakistan of her own free will and her own choice. According to media reports quoting her lawyer, she is in Canada where she has been reunited with her family. Freedom for Aasia Bibi comes after an ordeal lasting nearly nine years. The blasphemy case against her divided the country, with human rights and Christian activists agitating for her release while hard-line religious elements staging protests against any decision to allow her the freedom she had lost for so long. Aasia Bibi is the mother of five children from whom she has been separated for a prolonged period of time and her exit from the country comes as a relief. However, Canadian authorities are placing her under tight security watch in fear that extremists will follow her on a flight far away from home. Like other women and men accused of blasphemy who were forced to flee Pakistan, Aasia Bibi is likely to go undercover, adopting a new name and identity. For us as a nation, it is sad that she had no hope of finding safety at home.

The extent of the feelings that surround the issue of blasphemy were highlighted in January 2011 when the then governor Punjab Salmaan Taseer was shot dead by his own bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, for seeking a pardon from Aasia Bibi. Qadri, executed in 2016 on court orders, subsequently became a hero for many in the country. A petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in November last year was rejected by the Supreme Court, opening the way for her to leave country where she had been mercilessly persecuted. Following her acquittal, she had been taken away from Multan jail to a ‘safe location’. There is also uncertainty over why she was held for so many months before being facilitated in her flight overseas.

We hope that Aasia Bibi will find the strength to begin her life afresh. We also hope that sanity will prevail at home and we will find the courage to examine the blasphemy laws under which hundreds remain in jail across the country. The majority of the jailed are Muslim; and activists have noted that in many cases the presence of the blasphemy law is abused to settle petty scores. This issue has divided the country for too long. The high-profile case of Aasia Bibi is just one example. She has escaped becoming the first woman to be executed in the country. But we hope the repercussions and lessons from the affair will also help us to make our country a safer place for all its citizens, regardless of their beliefs.