Total surrender?

With the IMF talks in the technical phase after reshuffling the entire economic team, the scope of the IMF programme is becoming clearer. The IMF has told the government to impose punitive taxation measures on the country’s economic activities. The government has – of course – agreed. The FBR is set to approve a Rs5,550 billion tax collection target for 2019-20. Compared to the estimated Rs3,950 billion tax collection in the current fiscal year, this would involve over 30 percent more tax collection. The government has also agreed to abolish tax exemptions worth over Rs700 billion in the next two years. The Pakistan government will also issue a schedule of tariff increases in the power and gas sectors for the next two years. At a time when GDP growth is likely to fall further down, this would mean that more money will be siphoned out of the already weak economy into keeping the Pakistani state machinery afloat and Pakistan’s international lenders happy. This also shows where the IMF team disagreed with former finance minister Asad Umar, who had proposed a number of tax exemptions for the manufacturing sector in the second mini-budget under the PTI. The IMF has made it clear that economic growth will have to suffer in the short term – and the public will be punished. The PTI leadership has chosen to accept these terms.

The next budget is not going to bring good news. The IMF wants Nepra out of the Ministry of Power once again, and has gotten the government to agree to minimise populist decisions regarding tariffs. The government has also agreed to push the policy rate up by another 150 to 200 basis points, which would make borrowing exceptionally expensive. Another worrying agreement is to free-float the exchange rate, which if implemented could create a crisis unlike any other known to the country. On the issue of taxation, the IMF wants the PTI government to abolish tax exemptions on sales tax, income tax and customs duty to the tune of Rs350 billion. This leaves another Rs1,250 billion in additional revenue that the FBR will be tasked to collect.

The FBR wanted the IMF to reduce the revenue requirements, but the international institution has not budged. All of this creates a situation where the Pakistani economy is set to suffer more under the IMF bailout. And one must wonder whether these measures will even genuinely bring the economy out of the current crisis – or, instead, push it into a deeper one. The IMF deal is going to cause significant economic pain. Whatever the excuses the PTI government is offering, few will forgive it in the short term for bowing down to the IMF in such a complete manner.