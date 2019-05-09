Pakistan has immense investment potential in tourism, IT, low cost housing, says Baig

KARACHI: A 30-member trade delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and American Pak Business Development Forum (AMPK BDF) led by Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sr. Vice President FPCCI visited Houston, US to attend Trade Mission 2019 Texas. The delegation comprised leading businessmen and exporters from textile, IT, tourism, real estate developers and other sectors. During the visit, delegation had meetings with senior government officials and leading businessmen. Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Asad Majeed and Thomas Vajda Deputy Secretary Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State, flew from Washington DC to attend the meetings in Houston whereas Consul General of Pakistan in Houston Ayesha Farooq, S. M. Muneer, Former CE TDAP and former president FPCCI, Vice President FPCCI Noor Khan, Navaid Bukhari from Canada also attended the meetings.

During the meetings, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig highlighted Pakistan’s trade potential under GSP and non GSP based products. He also highlighted the potential of investment in the priority sectors of the new government in tourism, IT and low cost housing. He also underscored the opportunities available for establishment of the industries in SEZs under CPEC including relocation of industries from abroad to benefit from low wages of the skilled workers in Pakistan. He highlighted the business friendly investment policy of Pakistan which allows 100% repatriation of profit and 21 years tax incentives to new industries in SEZs. During the visit, overseas Pakistanis showed warm response and expressed their confidence in the government.

Pakistani Consul General Aisha Farooqui was the Chief Guest of the dinner reception hosted by Mr. Saeed Sheikh, President Houston-Karachi Twin City Association. Congresswomen Shela Jackson Lee awarded Congressional recognition to Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar on his contribution to trade and Industry.

Ikhtiar Baig and S. M. Muneer inaugurated ICCMC Multi Sports Complex in Houston and participated in opening of the trade mission 2019. At the ceremony, KP George, County Judge, Mayor of Fort Bend County welcomed the delegation to Houston and briefed them about the fastest growing economy of the county. During the visit, the delegation also had meetings with Jensen Shen Director Greater Houston Partnership, Chairman Wallis Bank, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Houston Dr. Mubashir Chaudhary and President Pakistan Association Greater Houston Haroon Shaikh.