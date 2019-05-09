34 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police conducted search operation in various areas of Sabzi Mandi Police Station in the perspective of Lahore blast and arrested 34 suspects, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed supervised this search operation. This operation was participated by the officers/officials of Islamabad Police including SP (Industrial-Area), Aamir Khan Niazi, SHO Sabzi Mandi police station, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

They checked 150 persons in Sector I-11/4 as well as its adjoining areas and arrested 34 suspects while five bikes were also impounded during search operation for being driven without documents.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure fool-proof security in the city and he further directed all SHOs to continue it. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.