Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Senator lauds increase in PA seats for tribal districts

National

May 10, 2019

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi on Thursday lauded the decision to increase provincial assembly seats for the tribal districts. Talking to the reporters, the senator said that the tribal people appreciated the government and opposition in National Assembly for increasing the provincial assembly constituencies.

“The tribal belt had reservations over results of the census. The decision to increase the seats will remove the sense of deprivation among the people,” he said. He added that the government and opposition leader had won the hearts of the tribal people by accepting their genuine demands.

