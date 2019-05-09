Apex committee to discuss New Balakot city funds

MANSEHRA: The apex committee constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to remove hurdles in way of Rs14 billion New Balakot city is going to discuss situation emerging after the refusal of the federal government to pay Rs1 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for completion of the project.

“The future of the housing project being developed for the settlement of 2005 earthquake survivors is still in the doldrums as federal secretary finance refused to pay Rs1 billion to the KP government to finalise development of this project, which is suspended for the last many years,” Sheeraz Mehmood Qureshi, the member of apex committee, told reporters on Thursday.

He said the committee was going to meet in Peshawar on Friday (today) to discuss the situation as federal secretary finance in breach of apex court ruling pronounced in January this year refused to pay Rs1 billion to KP government.

The committee member said that if the federal government didn’t release the money in accordance with apex court ruling the earthquake survivors living in makeshift shelters in miserable condition since devastating earthquake some almost 14 years couldn’t be settled at NBC housing project.