Woman councillor injured in Swat attack

MINGORA: A woman councillor sustained injuries when a man opened fire on her at Rang Mohallah locality here on Thursday. The sources said that one Hazrat Hussain allegedly opened fire on Hasina, wife of Shaukat Ali, due to unknown reasons. The injured councillor was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Central Hospital and the accused managed to escape. The police registered the case.