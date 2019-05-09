close
Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

IGP Punjab inquires after injured cops in Mayo Hospital

National

 
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited the Mayo Hospital on Thursday to inquire after injured police officials of Data Darbar suicide blast. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured officials. He said extraordinary measures were being taken for the provision of the best treatment for the injured officials.

