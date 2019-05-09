IGP Punjab inquires after injured cops in Mayo Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited the Mayo Hospital on Thursday to inquire after injured police officials of Data Darbar suicide blast. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured officials. He said extraordinary measures were being taken for the provision of the best treatment for the injured officials.
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited the Mayo Hospital on Thursday to inquire after injured police officials of Data Darbar suicide blast. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured officials. He said extraordinary measures were being taken for the provision of the best treatment for the injured officials.